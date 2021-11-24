Shoppable small business murals in LA, NY highlight Google Lens ‘Shopping’ capabilities

Google, in partnership with American Express, is marking Small Business Saturday this weekend with “shoppable murals” in four US cities that promote both local shops and Google Lens.

Four artists across Los Angeles, New York, Boston, and Chicago created one-of-a kind murals to highlight their vibrant communities and local small businesses.

They natively integrate a how-to in the form of somebody holding up a phone to explain that you can:

Open the Google app, then scan the tagged products with Google Lens to shop small local businesses

Various local items have been drawn with a four-color price tag, which is similar to the Google Shopping tag, attached. Panning your phone will generate dots over the products with a card/link to where you can buy them.

The landing page for this mural effort highlights Google Shopping and comes as Lens has a dedicated “Shopping” filter.

The last major Google Lens announcement from the company was on how the visual search tool is coming to desktop Chrome and will soon be integrated into the Google app browser on iOS. Lens has been seeing more advertising as of late on TikTok and through IRL promo campaigns.

