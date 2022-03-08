Pixel phones showing Feature Drop splash screen directly after updating for some

- Mar. 8th 2022 2:19 pm PT

0

Besides a push on social media, Google informs Pixel owners about quarterly Feature Drops directly on their phone. The Pixel Tips app now looks to be showing a splash screen highlighting what’s new immediately after you update.

After updating a Pixel 3a to the March Feature Drop and entering the passcode to unlock, we were immediately greeted with a fullscreen “Your Pixel got more helpful” page. Featuring Material You stylings, there are two cards highlighting the new Custom text stickers and Battery widget. Buttons at the bottom of the page let you “Skip” and “Go to Tips.” 

This is Google taking a more forceful approach in highlighting what’s new. Normally, Google just sends out a notification that users might miss. 

In terms of rollout, we’ve so far only encountered this update screen on one Pixel that was running the stable version of Android 12 (February security patch) and updated via OTA to Android 12L. It did not appear on a second device with those exact same parameters, or a Pixel 5 on 12L Beta 3 that sideloaded 12.1.

In the gallery below, the third image is what you see after tapping the “Learn what’s new” notification. It’s a good idea that will presumably remain limited to Feature Drops.

Pixel update screen
Pixel update screen
Pixel update screen

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates

About the Author