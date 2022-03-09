Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 now $100 off, first cash Galaxy Tab S8/+ discounts, more

All of today’s best deals are now live with Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone at $100 off. That’s alongside the first cash discounts on its Galaxy Tab S8/+ tablets as well as Google Nest Wifi routers from $139. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone sees $100 discount

Amazon is now offering the just-released unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $700. Available in several colorways, this is delivering the very first discount on the 128GB version at $100 off the usual $800 price tag. Amazon is then throwing in a $100 credit to use on future purchases, effectively giving you $200 in savings.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s latest entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot. Around the back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage. Head below for more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ see first cash discounts

Amazon is now rolling out a new promotion on the just-released Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. Right now, you can score the latest 128GB Android tablet for $825. Down from $900, this is the first cash discount and a new all-time low. Amazon is also still throwing in a $75 credit for future purchases.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage.

Amazon now offers Google Nest Wifi routers from $139

Amazon is now offering the two-pack of Google Nest Wifi mesh routers for $209. Regularly $299, we have tracked some deals in the $219 range this year with today’s offer being the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief listing at $189. You’ll also find the one-pack listing down at $139 from the typical $169, which matches the Amazon all-time low.

This Wi-Fi system provides up to 2,200 square feet of coverage per node and can handle up to “200 devices” at once. Other features include guest passwords, device prioritization, up to 2,200MB/s dual-band coverage, and parental controls in an attractive minimalist housing that looks nice in the home or office. Get a closer look at the Google Nest Wifi system in our hands-on review.

