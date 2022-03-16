Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 $349 off, OG Google Pixel Stand hits $29, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G smartphone with S Pen case at $349 off. That’s alongside the OG Google Pixel Stand at $29 and Govee’s smart customizable Neon LED Light Strip at $63. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 includes S Pen Folio Case $349 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Smartphone with bundled S Pen Case for $1,531. Down from the usual $1,880 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $349 in savings, while marking the lowest price of the year. On top of being the best discount in four months, this has only been beaten once before back over the holidays.

Even as reports on what a predecessor may bring to the table begin rolling in, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G delivers all of the flagship features you’d expect in the meantime. Everything is centered around a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside of the folding form-factor, with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Then there’s the Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. Not to mention the bundled S Pen Case that’s also included. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

OG Google Pixel Stand still offers plenty of value at all-time low

Woot is currently offering the official previous-generation Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Charger for $29. Matching the all-time low last set over a month and a half ago, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings from the going rate. Compatible with everything from previous-generation Google handsets to the new Pixel 6, the brand’s official wireless charger is capable of more than just refueling your handset at 10W speeds.

Adding on, the Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Earlier in the year, we highlighted the value it offers compared to the second-generation model, and our hands-on review offers a better idea of the what to expect from the experience, too.

Govee’s smart customizable Neon LED Light Strip hits $63

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Neon LED Light Strip for $63. Normally fetching $80, this one is on sale for only the second time this year and within $10 of the 2022 low. Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Light Strip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app. Included in the box you’re getting 10 feet of light strip, which features an addressable color design to complete the package.

