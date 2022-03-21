OnePlus 8/8 Pro, 8T, and 9R now receiving stable Android 12 update w/ OxygenOS 12

After a brief Open Beta period, the stable OxygenOS update atop Android 12 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, 8T, and the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus confirmed the start of the update process in a series of posts over on the official forums. The only outlier here is the OnePlus 9R, which is effectively just the OnePlus 8TT. That’s likely the reason for the delay in getting the India-only handset updated alongside the regular OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro late last year. OxygenOS C.14 with Android 12 should be available for any OnePlus 9R that has previously enrolled on the Open Beta program.

The same rollout procedure is occurring for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T. Frustratingly, it’s heading out for those previously enrolled on the Android 12 and OxygenOS 12 Open Beta before coming to more OnePlus 8 series smartphones over the coming weeks. It’s not clear why OnePlus has taken this approach, but it’s one that is applied to all devices mentioned here.

Another notable here is that the changelogs are identical for all four smartphones. OxygenOS 12 and Android 12 take yet another step away from the “clean” aesthetic often associated and cultivated with the third-party skin over the past few years. This might cause many longtime fans to balk at the idea of updating, but you can check out the full changelog below:

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications Fixed the issue of screen cannot respond when receiving notifications

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Network Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios



One omission from this changelog is the security patch. It’s not clear if this build includes the very latest March patch or comes with an older build. Those in Europe will not be able to update their OnePlus 8 series smartphones to Android 12 until “additional validation steps” have been done.

If you’re wondering just what you may be missing out on, we’ve done some full hands-on coverage with all of the changes made in OxygenOS 12 in a dedicated video you can view below:

