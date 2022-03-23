Deals: Galaxy S22 sees $100 discount, HP Chromebase AiO $90 off, more

All of today’s best deals include a $100 discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22. That’s alongside the HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen and Galaxy Tablet S7+ from $700. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $700. Typically fetching $800, this is still one of the very first chances to save on Samsung’s just-released smartphone and delivers the second-best value to date at $100 off.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s latest entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features – everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot, and around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage. Head below for more.

HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen on sale

Amazon is now offering the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO 128GB for $527. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer is the lowest price in months at $73 off, while marking the fourth-best discount to date. For comparison, we only saw it drop to the all-time low right on January 1. The entry-level 64GB model is also on sale and down to $490 from its usual $580 price tag.

Centered around a 21.5-inch 1080p display, there’s a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand underneath which rests on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover which pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage for some additional details.

Galaxy Tablet S7+ offers Dolby Atmos and S Pen support

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 256GB model for $730. Dropping from $860 where it had been hovering for the past month or so, this 15% discount places the tablet back in line with the lowest price we’ve tracked. The 128GB model is also on sale for $700 currently, down from its list price of $850.

Running an Octa-core processor with 8GB of system memory, the Galaxy Tab 7+ is a powerful device in a small and light package. The 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen runs at 120Hz for smooth scrolling and playback. Samsung pairs this nice screen with a quad-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos. Boasting 14 hours of battery life while playing back video, you’ll be able to get back into your content with support for 45W super fast charging. The S7+ also comes with the redesigned S Pen for note-taking and drawing. Be sure to check out our first impressions here

