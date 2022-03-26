YouTube Music can now repeat when Casting and hopefully it’s permanent this time

In March of last year, YouTube Music widely rolled out the ability to shuffle songs when Casting but bafflingly did also enable repeat. As of today, that latter action is available again.

The ability to shuffle and repeat in YouTube Music during Casting sessions first appeared in late February of 2020. However, both capabilities were quickly pulled shortly after people started receiving it. There were no noticeable issues during the short period it was live. A month later, shuffle became widely available but the repeat button remained grayed out.

After starting a Cast session today, repeat will very briefly be grayed out. It gets enabled a second later and becomes usable for repeating whole albums/playlists or individual songs. We tested on Nest Hubs this morning and others are seeing the same.

This works on YouTube Music for Android and iOS, but not the iPad app. The issue for the latter class of device involves the repeat button not appearing on the old Now Playing UI that has yet to be updated to the Android tablet equivalent. The redesigned player rolled out to the iPhone in August of 2020.

Hopefully, this rollout will be permanent as the manual workaround involves adding a track several times to your queue or making a temporary playlist.

L-R: Briefly disabled, enabled but off, repeat, repeat 1

