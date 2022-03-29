Deals: Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen bundles $80 off, Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV lows, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen bundles leading the way. That’s alongside all-time lows on Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs and the 9to5 favorite Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $80 on Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen bundles

Google’s official eBay storefront is now discounting a selection of its Nest smart home bundles with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the latest Google Nest Doorbell packaged with a Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $200. Normally fetching $280 together, today’s offer is $5 under the best combined prices of the year.

Giving you two pieces of Google’s latest Nest gear, this package starts out with the brand’s most recent video doorbell, which arrives with a refreshed design that now houses a rechargeable battery. It will integrate with Google Assistant just the same, and to help with that the latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen completes the bundle with a 7-inch display and all of the usual voice control features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Amazon clears out Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs

Now that Samsung’s new 2022 TVs are available for pre-order, Amazon is taking that cue as a sign to start clearing out previous-generation models. Right now you can save on nearly all of the 2021 Samsung Frame 4K TVs with the 75-inch model being a particular highlight at $2,198. Down from $2,698, this is $500 in savings, only the second discount of the year, and a match of the all-time low.

Samsung’s Frame TVs all deliver a more unique take on what the home theater experience should be thanks to a design that will blend in with the rest of your home decor. Living up to its name, the picture frame-inspired build is complemented with a wooden bezel. Not to mention a 4K HDR QLED panel which pairs with a 120Hz refresh rate and myriad smart features like AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds are a 9to5 favorite

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $130 in all four styles. Down from the usual $170 price tag, this matches the Amazon all-time low and offers a chance to score each of the colorways at $40 off.

Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro enters in four fresh colorways. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review.

