Peak Design releases Pixel 6 and 6 Pro ‘Everyday Case’ 

In what’s turning out to be a big week for Pixel 6 accessories, Peak Design has released its “Everyday Case” for Google’s flagship phones.

The Everyday Case for Pixel is made of a polycarbonate body and nylon canvas fabric shell, which is touted as being weatherproof and 100% recycled. That material just covers the rear (and nothing above the camera bar).

You’ll of course notice the square cutout (SlimLink) to interface with the Peak Design Mobile Ecosystem of magnetic mounts and other accessories (tripod and wallet). It makes use of “high-temp neodymium magnets” and “high-strength ceramic locking ring (yttria stabilized zirconia).”

Meanwhile, there’s a “rubberized full-surround shock-absorbing bumper” (TPU) and molded buttons, and a lip protects the screen and camera bump. Peak Design does not guarantee compatibility with all Qi certified chargers or screen protectors, though there’s up to six feet of drop protection. They do not look to be part of the Made for Google certification program.

The Pixel 6 case comes in at 43.2 grams, while the 6 Pro is 44.3 grams. Given dimensions include:

2.4mm rear wall thickness

3.4mm side and top TPU bumper

5.6mm bottom TPU bumper

Peak Design, known for backpacks, announced the Pixel 6 case on Tuesday for $39.95. It’s “in stock” for the US, Mexico, the Americas, Canada, UK, Europe, Asia, India, Pacific Rim, Middle East, Africa. However, the case is “backordered” in Australia (April 5), New Zealand, South Pacific, and the company’s San Francisco store.

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: