Google now asking for Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 feedback from Pixel owners

After releasing Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 at the start of this month and following up with Beta 1.1 for the Pixel 6 line last week, Google is now asking for feedback.

We’d like your feedback on Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 and Beta 1.1 (Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only). This anonymous survey should take about 5 minutes to complete. Please only fill out this survey if your device is running Beta 1 ( S3B1.220218.004) or Beta 1.1 (S3B1.220218.006 Pixel 6/Pro). You can verify this by going to Settings > About Phone.

Users start by specifying whether they are on S3B1.220218.004 (Pixel 4-5a) or S3B1.220218.006 (Pixel 6/Pro). Like the previous releases, you are asked to rate how satisfied you are across: Stability, Performance, Battery, Device Temperature, Camera, Bluetooth, Call Quality, Messaging, WiFi Connectivity, Data Connectivity, App Experience, and Authentication (face/fingerprint).

That’s followed by a survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 12 QPR3 its “current state” to others. There’s also the ability to rate how “this beta build compare[s] to the previous Android 12 beta build,” specifically 12L Beta 3 (S2B3.220205.007.A1).

Users are then asked to select their “top issue area.” Depending on that choice, you are able to provide more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience on a 1-10 scale. Lastly, there’s an “additional feedback on your experience” field.

