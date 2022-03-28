Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases from Casetify, a new Made for Google partner, are now available

Abner Li

- Mar. 28th 2022 9:12 am PT

With the Pixel 6 now a few months old, Casetify is the latest accessory maker to release cases for the flagship phones as a Made for Google partner.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro offerings from Casetify are part of the “Impact Cases” series, which is made from 65% recycled — specifically old plastic from PCs, other used cases, and manufacturing scraps — and plant-based material. That aspect is prominently printed on the side of the case.

The product packaging is additionally 100% recyclable, while eco-friendly ink is leveraged and factories are “ISO14001-certified for using rainwater collection, recycling systems, and other sustainable practices.”

In terms of protection, these Pixel 6 Casetify cases are said to have undergone “military-grade” drop testing from 6.6-feet with a shock-absorbing material. The accessories are sleek and compatible with wireless charging. There’s a raised bezel, flexible sides, and hard backplate. Lastly, an “anti-microbial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria” is also advertised.

Casetify’s other claim to fame is a multitude of prints, or the ability to print your name. After selecting a design, you can select from four edge options: Clear-Black, Clear-Frost, Clear-Pink, and Matte-Black.

As a Made for Google partner, the accessories have undergone testing to “work seamlessly with your Pixel phone.”

In the US, the Pixel 6 case costs $45, while the Pixel 6 Pro accessories from Casetify are $50.

