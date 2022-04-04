Google Fiber opens ‘Internet Store’ kiosks at local malls in 3 cities

Google Fiber has long made use of “Fiber Spaces” to let potential customers experience gigabit speeds before subscribing. The ISP is now turning to Google Fiber Kiosks located in malls to let customers “take care of business quickly.”

New customers can sign up for the service while existing ones can upgrade to two Gig service. Users can also “get help optimizing their home network or troubleshoot most issues with our dedicated service and sales teams.” 

The new kiosks are in heavily traveled areas and are designed to make it convenient and quick for customers to check out the latest from Google Fiber.

The three recently opened locations are in:

Google Fiber Kiosk

The dual-sided booths are going for Google’s usual home-y aesthetic with first-party hardware featured throughout, including the Nest Mini, Nest Hub Max, Nest Cam, and (what looks to be) Pixelbook Go. Television screens cycled through the main selling points.

Meanwhile, Google today removed the Fiber TV mobile app from the iOS App Store and Google Play for new users. It’s part of the transition to streaming services.

