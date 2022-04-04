Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now $150 off, Fitbit Luxe hits $100, more

Headlining all of this week’s best deals, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now even more affordable following a $150 discount. That’s alongside an all-time low on Fitbit Luxe at $100 and DJI’s new Action 2 camera from $339. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now even more affordable

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $550 in several colors. Normally fetching $700, this is $150 off the usual price, the second-best price to date, and one of the first overall discounts. The elevated 256GB model is also $150 off, as well. In either case, we have only seen the handset offered for less once before over a 1-day Gold Box sale at $25 below today’s discount.

Samsung’s recent S21 FE arrived to deliver a series of the specs we typically see on the brand’s flagship handsets carried over to a more affordable package. To start, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset.

Fitbit Luxe returns to all-time low following rare 33% discount

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $100. Down from $150, this is a match of the Amazon all-time low for only the third time at $50 off while beating our previous mention by $10; we last saw it reach this price back in January. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

DJI’s new Action 2 camera sports a modular design

Several retailers are currently offering some of the very first discounts on the new DJI Action 2 Cameras, with Adorama offerng up the Dual-Screen Combo for $439. Normally fetching $519, today’s offering amounts to $80 in savings while matching our previous mention for the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. You can also score the Action 2 with Power Combo at $339, down from $399.

This is only the third price cut overall, as well. As DJI’s latest action camera, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top, which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. Then you’ll be able to pair the action camera with either another screen or an extended battery module. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: V-Moda Rolling Stones edition Crossfade 2 Wireless brings the rock [Video]

Hands-on: Insta360 One RS makes the modular action cam even more powerful [Video]

Review: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen could be the best expansion yet [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: