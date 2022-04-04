YouTube direct video sharing now available on Snapchat for Android

After adding the ability to share your current YouTube Music playlist or track, you’re now able to directly share YouTube videos to Snapchat for Android and iOS.

Announced in an official blog post, the feature means that copying and pasting is no longer required thanks to direct integration into YouTube’s Share Sheet. This should mean that sending clips to friends or adding video links to Story posts is a more streamlined process than previously.

Starting today, all Snapchatters across iOS and Android can seamlessly share their favorite YouTube videos with their friends straight through the Snapchat Camera – no more pesky copying and pasting required!

This is actually the very first time that YouTube links on Snapchat will have a mini-player sticker or animation. If you send or receive a Snapchat with a YouTube link embedded, simply tapping the sticker will open the video in the YouTube app or in a browser — depending on your or the recipient’s device settings.

This is the first time that YouTube links can be shared visually to Snapchat Stories and one-on-one Snaps, while still accessing the Camera and full suite of Snapchat Creative Tools for self expression. Our tappable YouTube stickers bring Snapchatters directly to the video within the YouTube app or in their preferred mobile browser.

The process is very easy: Just open the YouTube app on your Android phone and tap the “Share” button. At the very top of YouTube’s Share Sheet, you’ll now see the Snapchat logo – tapping will open directly into the app and allow you to place in a recent video, photo, or Story. There’s no longer an excuse for sending grainy videos when you can send the real deal now.

