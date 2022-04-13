Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 feedback survey now open for Pixel owners

Google is now asking for feedback on Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 from Pixel owners that installed the latest preview last week.

We’d like your feedback on the latest Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 release. This anonymous survey should take about 5 minutes to complete. Please only fill out this survey if your device is running Beta 2 (S3B1.220318.003). You can verify this by going to Settings > About Phone.

Curiously, this is the same survey from Beta 1/1.1 instead of a new one. The Beta 2 build is now just listed as an option at the start of this form.

Users are asked to rate how satisfied they are across several areas, with “Charging (wired charging, wireless charging)” — which should be addressed as part of the April security patch — a new addition. It joins the existing: Stability, Performance, Battery, Device Temperature, Camera, Bluetooth, Call Quality, Messaging, WiFi Connectivity, Data Connectivity, App Experience, and Authentication (face/fingerprint).

This is followed by a question on whether you’d recommend Android 12 QPR3 in its “current state” to others.

Testers are then asked to select their “top issue area.” Depending on that choice, you’re able to provide more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience on a 1-10 scale. Lastly, there’s an “additional feedback on your experience” field.

