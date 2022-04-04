Android 12 April security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

Following last month’s launch of 12L, Android 12’s April security patch is rolling out to the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro today. It comes as Android 12 QPR3 is in beta and Android 13 is set to follow this month.

There are 14 security issues resolved in the Android 12 April patch dated 2022-04-01 and 30 for 2022-04-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists five security fixes and nine functional updates. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are on a different build again (.004 vs .003), but there are otherwise no carrier variants this round. Like last month, Google refers to the April security patch as Android 12.1.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: