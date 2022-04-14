Google Contacts now shows the date you added new people as bottom bar rolls out

After first being spotted a month ago, the Google Contacts bottom bar redesign is now widely rolled out as the Android app now notes the date you added an individual.

The two-tab bottom bar continues to look odd, especially since there’s still a navigation drawer for switching accounts and showing/creating new labels. This weirdness is exacerbated by the tall Material You variant.

“Contacts” is the first section, while the app’s various tools are now listed and more prominent in “Fix & merge.” Meanwhile, settings can be accessed by tapping your profile avatar.

Google Contacts now notes when you added a person to the app. This information (monthly, day, and year) will appear at the bottom of a listing. The added date will only appear for new contacts going forward rather than existing people saved to your Google Account. It’s also not synced over to contacts.google.com.

Both of these additions were rolled out today with version 3.65.2.x of Google Contacts. We first started selling the bottom bar a month ago and it slowly rolled out to more people in recent weeks, but it’s widely available as of today.

