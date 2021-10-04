Google Contacts now available in Gmail’s web sidebar [Update: Calendar, Docs, Chat]

The Gmail side panel today provides quick access to Calendar, Keep, and Tasks. Google is now bringing Contacts to the sidebar for Workspace and personal customers using Gmail.

Update 10/4/21: The Google Contacts shortcut/tool is now coming to the Chat, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, and Slides sidebar. To launch, either tap the blue icon in the web side panel or click “Open Detailed View” when hovering over a user’s information card. It starts rolling out today and will be fully available over the coming weeks.

Original 11/23/20: The blue Contacts icon found on Android will appear underneath Tasks. It can show email address, phone numbers, and other information, as well as their team and manager. If populated by your organization into the Admin console, office and even desk location, along with past messages and corporate history, will appear.

Besides information, the Google Contacts sidebar experience in Gmail will let you add/save people and quickly reach them. This added context builds on how you can hover over a person’s name to see more information in the web app today. It somewhat obviates the need for contacts.google.com.

In the side panel, you can learn more about who the person you’re collaborating with is, what team they’re on, and whether you’ve interacted with them before. We hope this feature makes collaboration and connecting with key stakeholders easier.

This feature is rolling out now and will be fully available over the coming weeks for all tiers:

Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits

Update: Google has since updated the announcement post to note that this is also coming to personal accounts.

More about Google Workspace:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: