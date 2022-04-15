Another minor Pixel Watch leak shows Wear OS ‘3.1,’ oddly a version out-of-date

Ben Schoon

- Apr. 15th 2022 7:52 am PT

0

The first Google-branded smartwatch is finally on its way, but leaks have been few and far between. Today, a very minor Pixel Watch leak has our attention, primarily because it comes with the detail of running Wear OS “3.1,” which is out-of-date.

Evan Blass posted a screenshot of an “interactive tutorial” for “Pixel Rohan,” though it’s unclear exactly where this page is coming from. “Rohan” is the development codename for the yet-to-be-named “Pixel Watch,” as we’ve heard a few times at this point. Blass added the mention that it “won’t be long now,” implying that the device’s announcement could finally be around the corner. With I/O on May 11, that’s certainly exciting to hear.

However, the odd thing about this minor Pixel Watch leak is that it shows the device using “Wear OS 3.1.” This is notable because the current version of Wear OS is 3.2. That version has been available in Google’s developer preview since February of this year, and has also since rolled out to the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

It would certainly be odd for Google to launch the flagship smartwatch of its platform without the latest version, so we’ll chalk this up to an error on whatever platform is offering this “interactive tutorial.”

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones