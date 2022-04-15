Another minor Pixel Watch leak shows Wear OS ‘3.1,’ oddly a version out-of-date

The first Google-branded smartwatch is finally on its way, but leaks have been few and far between. Today, a very minor Pixel Watch leak has our attention, primarily because it comes with the detail of running Wear OS “3.1,” which is out-of-date.

Evan Blass posted a screenshot of an “interactive tutorial” for “Pixel Rohan,” though it’s unclear exactly where this page is coming from. “Rohan” is the development codename for the yet-to-be-named “Pixel Watch,” as we’ve heard a few times at this point. Blass added the mention that it “won’t be long now,” implying that the device’s announcement could finally be around the corner. With I/O on May 11, that’s certainly exciting to hear.

However, the odd thing about this minor Pixel Watch leak is that it shows the device using “Wear OS 3.1.” This is notable because the current version of Wear OS is 3.2. That version has been available in Google’s developer preview since February of this year, and has also since rolled out to the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

It would certainly be odd for Google to launch the flagship smartwatch of its platform without the latest version, so we’ll chalk this up to an error on whatever platform is offering this “interactive tutorial.”

