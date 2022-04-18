How to play Trivia Quest on Android TV

At the beginning of April, Netflix released a new interactive show to live among the mostly forgotten interactive series category. The new addition called Trivia Quest is based on Trivia Crack and sets out to do the same thing: test your ability to remember random facts and information. Here’s how you can play it on Netflix with Android TV.

What is Trivia Quest

As mentioned, Trivia Quest on Netflix is based on the game Trivia Crack. Though the trivia game faded in popularity over time, Netflix wants to revive the theme and give it another go. Trivia Quest tries to set you on a mission to save your fellow associates who are currently prisoners. As long as you get the answer right, you’ll be able to free your friends.

The animation throughout the interactive series is pretty good and has an adorable feel to it. What’s neat about Trivia Quest is that new rounds come out daily, much like episodes of a show. Each new round brings new questions in either a standard or hard mode, so you can test your knowledge of just about anything.

How do you play?

Another neat thing about Netflix’s interactive series is that you don’t need special hardware to play them. As long as you have Android TV and an active Netflix subscription, you’re good to go. On Android TV, whichever remote you’re using to navigate Netflix will work just fine in helping you select answers. Throughout each episode, you’ll be given opportunities to pick an answer with a time limit for each question. So far in Trivia Quest, it looks like there are 12 questions for each episode. Here’s how to start:

Open Netflix on your Android TV device. Search for or find Trivia Quest. Click Play S1: Ep1 to start playing.

The first episode takes you through the story and gets you into the action pretty quickly. As mentioned, you can select answers with your remote. If you liked playing Trivia Crack, you’ll have a pretty good time playing Trivia Quest on your Android TV through Netflix.

