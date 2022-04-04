Report: TCL may ride on Google TV and Roku to surpass LG as the second-largest TV maker

TCL has been one of the fastest-growing brands in the TV industry, largely thanks to the success of its Roku TVs and, to a lesser extent, its Android TV OS lineup. According to a new report, TCL is now set to surpass LG in TV production.

A report from Omdia (via The Elec) suggests that TCL will overtake LG and assume the position of the second-largest TV maker in the world, just behind Samsung. This is predicted as TCL’s plans to secure panels for those TVs is believed to be higher than that of LG.

Specifically, TCL appears to have plans to secure 36.5 million panels, just above LG’s plan to secure 34.3 million units. Of course, these won’t translate to final shipments or sales. In 2021, TCL shipped 24.57 million TVs while LG managed 27.33 million.

According to market research firm Omdia and the industry on the 4th, this year’s plan to secure panels by major TV makers was Samsung Electronics’ 55.6 million units, TCL’s 36.5 million units, and LG Electronics’ 34.3 million units

If things work out as TCL is planning, it certainly seems there’s a good chance the brand will indeed overtake LG. Of course, LG will probably still win out in terms of revenue, given the company’s focus on the high-end market compared to TCL’s focus on more affordable models.

Last year, TCL announced that it sells over 10 million TVs with Android TV OS (Android TV or Google TV) each year. Given the context added by today’s report, it’s safe to assume that TCL sells at least 50% more Roku units than Android TV OS, somewhere around 15 million.

More on TCL:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: