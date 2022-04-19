Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic $80 off, Galaxy Buds 2 hits $110, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models from $210. That’s alongside Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 at $110 and JBL’s Bluetooth speakers starting from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $80 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models starting at $210. Alongside the standard Bluetooth offerings, the LTE configuration is also on sale and matches the all-time low at $250. Down from $330, this matches the all-time low last seen in a one-day sale and delivering $80 in savings.

Samsung’s latest fitness tracker arrives as the new Galaxy Watch 4 and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor that combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing.

ANC headlines Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 at $110

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds for $110 in all four styles. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price this year following the $40 price cut. It’s the lowest in nearly a month and comes within $10 of the 2022 low, as well.

Delivering flagship features with a more affordable price point, the Galaxy Buds 2 most notably arrive with active noise cancellation. You’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal.

New Amazon lows hit JBL’s Bluetooth speakers starting from $30

We have some spotted some particularly notable deals on JBL Bluetooth speakers for all of your portable music needs this spring and summer starting from $30. First up, Amazon is offering the JBL Clip 4 for $50. Regularly $80, today’s deals are either matching the all-time low or beating it by $10 (depending on the colorway) for some of the lowest totals we have tracked at Amazon with up to 38% in savings.

The ultra-portable design is highlighted by JBL’s signature sound quality alongside the integrated carabiner clip/carrying handle. They deliver 10 hours of wireless playback per charge as well as the expected Bluetooth streaming from your smart devices and an IP67 water and dustproof rating to protect them from the elements during your adventures and summer gatherings this year.

