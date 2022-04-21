Deals: Google Nest Hubs from $65, latest Nest Cams starting at $80, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and up for the taking headlined by a Google Nest spring sale. Including everything from the latest Assistant speakers and displays from $65 to the recently-refreshed camera discounts starting at $80 and more, you’ll be able to save on nearly all of Google’s Nest devices. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Spring sale discounts Google Nest speakers and displays

Wrapping up all of the other Google Nest discounts we saw today, Adorama is now offering the Google Nest Hub Max for $179. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer is within $10 of our previous mention from back in January and marks the second-best price of the year.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjusts what shows on the built-in display and more, based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review, and you can check out a selection of other Nest speakers and displays right here.

Google’s latest Nest cameras down to 2022 lows

Multiple retailers are now discounting Google’s lineup of latest Nest cameras. Our top pick is the new Google Video Doorbell at $150 via Adorama and B&H. Available in several styles, today’s offer is good for $30 in savings and marks only the second discount this year.

While you’re missing out on the 24/7 recording found on the original, wired model which sells for $149, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, also now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s on top of all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Take $30 off Google’s latest Nest Thermostat

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $100. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer comes within $1 of the best price this year and is $15 below our previous mention. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display.

Whether you’re looking to automate your cooling with inconsistent spring weather or just save some cash off your electric bill, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying comfortable the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

