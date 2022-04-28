Deals: Samsung ANC Galaxy Buds Live hit $90, first Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Cover discounts, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds Live earbuds dropping to $90. That’s alongside the Assistant-enabled Lenovo Smart Frame at $230 and the first discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Covers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds drop to $90

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $90. Regularly $170 and currently fetching as much at Best Buy, this is up to 47% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since December of last year, and the best we can find.

AKG-tuned 12mm speakers and “enhanced bass” are joined by active noise cancellation and up to 29-hours of playback via the wireless charging Qi case. The unique bean-shaped form-factor also houses an always-on voice assistant alongside compatibility with both Android and iOS smartphones. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review.

Lenovo Smart Frame brings Google Assisant to a 21-inch form-factor

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo 21.5-inch Smart Frame for $230. While you’d more regularly pay $400, today’s offer is marking the second-best price of the year at $170 off while coming within $30 of the low set back in February.

Bringing Google Assistant to one of the larger screen-based form-factors out there, the Lenovo Smart Frame is part digital work of art and smart display. Sporting a 21.5-inch 1080p screen, it can display personal photos, digital works of art, and more alongside integrating with both Alexa and Assistant. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Covers see first discounts

Amazon now offers the official Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Cover from $35. These are the very first price cuts from the usual $50 price tag and marking new all-time lows on Samsung’s latest case.

Refreshing one of Samsung’s more popular covers to go with the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, this updated S-View Flip Cover packs a new design that still pulls off the same feat we’ve seen in the past. It provides full protection of your handset thanks to a wrap-around folio design, with the front cover sporting a transparent cutout that allows you to keep tabs on the time, notifications, and more.

