Google previews I/O 2022 schedule, ‘What’s new’ keynotes, and sessions

With I/O 2022 just two weeks away, Google this afternoon previewed the schedule for its developer conference.

It starts with Sundar Pichai’s “Google I/O keynote” on Wednesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. An end time was not listed, while the Developer keynote follows it.

The “What’s new” keynotes are next, and cover:

Android: Hear the latest news on everything happening in the world of Android development: Android 13, Jetpack, tooling, performance, and more!

Firebase: Learn how to build and run apps users love with Firebase, a platform designed to help throughout your business’ journey.

Flutter: Learn the latest from Flutter including how to build beautiful native apps for multiple platforms from a single codebase.

Web: Learn how Google is investing in the web platform.

AR: Get the latest on our AR developer tools, including updates to ARCore, Google’s AR platform for developers.

Google Play: Discover new features designed to help you optimize acquisition, engagement, and monetization, and build safer apps.

Chrome OS: Learn how Google is supporting innovation with Chrome OS and enabling developer success with tools and guidance.

Google Home: Discover a new era for Google Home — the best platform for smart home developers to build and innovate.

Google Pay: Payments are constantly evolving and so is Google Pay. Join this session to learn more about what’s new in Google Pay.

In terms of scheduling, “all keynotes, product announcements, and learning lab content on day one. Meanwhile, “all technical sessions will be available on-demand” the next day at 9 a.m. PT. Tap the bookmark on each session page to save them to your “My I/O.”

In past years, today’s drop should just serve as the initial look at the schedule with the full session list coming after the main keynote takes place. That appears to be the case again for 2022. Other notable sessions include:

Back to the basics of System Back: Discover how the future of Android will help you create predictive back navigation along with satisfying animations.

Creating beautiful, power-efficient apps for Wear OS: Discover modern, power-efficient Wear OS development with Compose for Wear OS (Beta) and Health Services.

Health Connect by Android: Find out about Health Connect, a new set of APIs designed to help you reach more Android users with less work.

Google I/O 2022 takes place May 11-12, and 9to5Google will be providing extensive coverage so stay tuned.

