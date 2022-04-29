Deals: Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia PRO 5G $500 off, Moto G Power hits $160, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $500 discount on Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia PRO 5G. That’s alongside the more affordable Moto G Power Android smartphone at $160 as well as Amazfit’s latest GTR and GTS 3 Smartwatches. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia PRO 5G now $500 off

Several retailers are now offering the new unlocked Sony Xperia PRO 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,998. Normally fetching $2,498, this is only the second discount to date at $500 off the going rate. You’re also looking at the first discount since back in February and a match of the all-time low.

As Sony’s latest flagship Android smartphone, Xperia PRO arrives with a series of high-end specs that allow it to stand out from just about everything else on the market. First up, it sports a 6.5-inch 21:9 CinemaWide 4K OLED display and comes powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC. Around back, there is a three-sensor 12MP camera array – speaking of its photography chips, there’s built-in HDMI connectivity so you can plug the Xperia PRO directly into a Sony camera for using as a monitor, streaming, and more.

New Moto G Power Android smartphone drops to $160

Amazon is offering the new Moto G Power (2022) 64GB Unlocked in the Dark Grove colorway for $160. Normally listed for $200, this 20% discount makes a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this smartphone, saving you $40. This same phone currently goes for $190 from Best Buy. The Moto G Power is a “no-frills” smartphone. It is powerful enough, with its octa-core processor, to handle pretty much anything, even though it may not be the fastest at it.

Motorola’s 6.5-inch screen on the Moto G Power runs at a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth content consumption experience. The water-repellent design also means you can take it out and about and not worry about it getting wet. The 5,000 mAh battery is claimed to last upwards of three days without needing to be recharged. Of course, this depends on how heavily you use your phone. The low-light performance of the camera is assisted by Quad Pixel Technology, and you get the ability to use Dual Capture, which means you can use both the front- and rear-facing cameras at the same time.

Amazfit’s latest GTR and GTS 3 Smartwatches, on sale from $140

Amazon is now offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch for $140. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at $40 in savings alongside the second-best price to date that beats our previous mention by $10. Arriving as one of Amazfit’s latest smartwatches, the new GTR 3 just launched back in October with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display form-factor complete with 21-day battery life. As for its actual fitness features, you’ll find 150 different sport modes on top of the ability to monitor blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and more. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know as well.

A more affordable option, but still one of the brand’s latest releases nonetheless, the Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch is currently down to $150 on Amazon. We’ve seen this one go for less in the past, but today’s $30 discount still delivers one of the first overall price cuts to date. This one trades in the more sleek circular design for a traditional smartwatch look with an always-on 1.75-inch AMOLED display and a suite of sensors like the BioTracker PPG 3 biometric monitor for tracking blood-oxygen saturation alongside heart rate, sleep, stress, and all of the usual fitness stats.

