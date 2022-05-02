Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ $100 off, Galaxy S22+/Ultra all-time lows, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ at $100 off. That’s alongside ongoing Galaxy S22+/Ultra markdowns and Samsung’s PRO Plus 256GB microSD card for $35. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Amazon lows deliver Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ at up to $100 off

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Android Tablet for $830 in three styles. Down from the usual $900 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low following the $70 discount today. This is also one of the first cash markdowns to date, as well. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support – throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage.

Those who can get away with a smaller screen also stand to save on the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, too. Delivering a new all-time low, this 256GB model is now sitting at $680 following a $100 discount from its usual $780 price tag. You can also score the 128GB capacity for $630, down from $700. Stepping down to an 11-inch LCD display, you’re still looking at much the same Gen 1 SoC performance as well as Wi-Fi 6E support and most of the other inclusions. Our hands-on coverage shows just how it compares to the Tab S8+, as well.

Samsung’s PRO Plus 256GB microSD card hits $35

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC Card for $35. Having originally arrived at the $55 price point, this one has more recently been trending around $45 with today’s offer matching the all-time low for one of the first times.

Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental slashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled SD card adapter, too. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect from the experience.

Save $200 on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22+/Ultra

Amazon is now kicking off the week by discounting all three of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series Android smartphones. Leading the way is the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $1,000. While you’d normally pay $1,200, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $200 off. This is only the third discount overall and $100 below our previous mention.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with new Razer Streaming gear: Key Light Chroma, Audio Mixer, Seiren BT [Video]

TP-Link Deco XE75 review: Wi-Fi 6E mesh in an easy-to-use package [Video]

Review: SteelSeries cuts weight with the Aerox 5 and 9 Wireless MOBA/MMO gaming mice

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: