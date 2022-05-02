May’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro update primarily improves haptic feedback

Like last month, the May security update is rolling out for the Pixel 6 series on the same day as all other supported Google devices.
Compared to previous months, there are just three fixes. Exclusive to the Pixel 6 is haptic feedback “improvements” after complaints with Android 12L.
Sensors
- Improvements for haptic feedback under certain conditions and use cases *[2].
Meanwhile, all current devices — Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro — benefit from:
Display / Graphics
- Fix for issue occasionally causing display to wake without user interaction *[1].
User Interface
- Fix for issue causing launcher crash after restarting device in certain conditions *[1].
The Pixel 6 series and older phones are on the same Android 12.1 build for this May update: SP2A.220505.002.
Updating…
