May’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro update primarily improves haptic feedback

Like last month, the May security update is rolling out for the Pixel 6 series on the same day as all other supported Google devices.

Compared to previous months, there are just three fixes. Exclusive to the Pixel 6 is haptic feedback “improvements” after complaints with Android 12L.

Sensors

Improvements for haptic feedback under certain conditions and use cases *[2].

Meanwhile, all current devices — Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro — benefit from:

Display / Graphics

Fix for issue occasionally causing display to wake without user interaction *[1].

User Interface

Fix for issue causing launcher crash after restarting device in certain conditions *[1].

The Pixel 6 series and older phones are on the same Android 12.1 build for this May update: SP2A.220505.002.

