How to watch the Google I/O 2022 keynote live

The long-awaited Google I/O 2022 is finally coming! Tons of innovations and exciting ventures are to be unveiled this year. So how and where on YouTube can you watch this year’s event and Google I/O Keynote? This guide will take you through it.

When and where will Google I/O 2022 be?

Undoubtedly, Google I/O is one of the better events of the year. Google takes the opportunity to showcase the latest technology and innovation for developers to work into new apps and existing operating systems. This year will be no different, with keynotes planned to outline new developments in things like Android, Firebase, and Web. Besides that, we’re excited to see what new hardware Google releases this year.

Like last year, Google I/O will be held virtually. This might come as a disappointment to those who miss the crowds and overall energy associated with Google’s event, though it’s a necessary move. That being said, Google I/O will be available to a large audience over livestream, allowing you to take in everything right from home. For users, there will be a couple of ways to tie in on May 11 and May 12. The first keynote will begin on May 11 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

How to watch Google I/O 2022 Keynote

It should come as no surprise that Google will host its event through YouTube. If you want to watch Google I/O from YouTube, you can choose between the Google Keynote and the Developer Keynote, both found below. At or before 10:00 a.m. PDT on May 11, you can click the Google Keynote YouTube video below and start watching. If you want to dive into the Developer Keynote at I/O 2022, you can click the lower video at or before 12:00 p.m. PDT on May 11.

If you join either of these livestreams before they begin, you can set a YouTube reminder for yourself so you don’t miss a thing.

Another option would be to head to Google’s event page and wait until the timer counts down to zero at 10:00 a.m. PDT on May 11. From there, Google will redirect you to the livestream where you can watch the event.

Whichever way you decide to watch, Google I/O 2022 is shaping up to be a great one with a lot packed into it. Be sure to stay up to date with our coverage as we’ll be diving into everything worth noting this year at Google I/O 2022.

