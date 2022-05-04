Android team once again hosting a fireside Q&A chat at Google I/O 2022

Live Q&A sessions with the Android team were a staple of previous Google developer conferences. After skipping last year, Google I/O 2022 will once again see an Android fireside chat.

This Android “Fireside Q&A at Google I/O” 2022 is branded as another #TheAndroidShow event. This YouTube livestream from the Android Developers account will take place on Thursday, May 12 at 12:30 p.m. PT:

Google I/O is just around the corner, and there’s going to be a lot of news and updates coming your way to help make your apps even better! That’s why we’re bringing back the Android fireside chat, assembling experts from across the Android team to answer all your questions, live on Day 2 in another episode of #TheAndroidShow!

Coming after the main keynotes on Wednesday, people can tweet questions at the team — it’s currently unclear which Googlers will be in attendance — using #AskAndroid.

Now is a chance to join the conversation and get your #AskAndroid questions answered on everything from Jetpack Compose, Android Studio, Android 13, Google Play and more.

As such, it won’t be on the spot like previous years with live audience microphones, but this format show allows for more prep. There was no developer conference in 2020, while 2021 did not see a Q&A. Previously highlights include:

