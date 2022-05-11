Google expands earthquake detection and Emergency SOS on Wear OS

Personal safety is a high priority among many people, and in places where emergencies can happen at a moment’s notice, having safety features on Android is high on the list. At Google I/O 2022, Google announced that the Android Earthquake Detection System is expanding further as well as Emergency SOS on Wear devices.

Almost a year ago, Google announced that it would be bringing Android’s Earthquake Alerts System to phones across the globe. This feature uses accelerometer data from your phone to detect an active earthquake as its happening. Once your device detects it, it alerts you and provides safety information on how to stay safe. Your device will also send that data to other devices in the area, creating an alert system for those nearby experiencing the same thing. This feature has already been rolled out to a few select regions that are prone to earthquakes; however, Google has made a point that this alert system will be making its way to more regions in the near future.

Another safety measure coming soon is Emergency SOS on Wear OS devices. This feature will allow you to activate SOS on your watch, making it easy to contact family members and even emergency services in the area. Since your watch is always tied to your wrist, Emergency SOS on Wear OS is a natural step toward staying safe.

With new upcoming safety updates like📍Emergency SOS on @WearOSbyGoogle devices, and new regions for Android Earthquake Alerts System🚨 , help is never far away with #Android. pic.twitter.com/hpf5y08HHD — Android (@Android) May 11, 2022

Google hasn’t been specific as to when these new features will roll out, but we will likely see them in the coming months. We’re extremely excited to see these new features come to our devices, especially Google’s earthquake detection. Safety features are some of the best features that we can have on our devices, including smartwatches.

