Pixel 6a leaks just before Google I/O 2022 kicks off

With less than 30 minutes before I/O 2022 is set to begin, an official render of the Pixel 6a has leaked.

Evan Blass tweeted out a picture of the Pixel 6a with its dual-camera (12.2MP dual-pixel wide + 12MP ultrawide) array in a pill-shaped configuration. Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur are supported, while there’s up to 4K 60FPS video recording on the rear camera.

Otherwise, it looks like the smaller Pixel 6, though everything looks less sharp and more rounded.

There’s a 6.1-inch 60Hz display with 20:9 aspect ratio that’s protected by just Gorilla Glass 3, while there’s always-on display (AOD) support as usual. The bezels are slightly thicker. It’s powered by a Google Tensor chip, as we reported, with 6GB of RAM and Titan M2 for security. Meanwhile, there’s an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The 4,306mAh battery (with fast charging offered) is rated for “over 24-hour battery life,” or up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. Other notable specs include Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and 6E (6GHz) with MIMO and Bluetooth 5.2 with “dual antennas for enhanced quality and connection.” There are stereo speakers and two microphones.

Updating…

