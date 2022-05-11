Google I/O 2022 Keynote Live Blog + News Hub: Android 13, Assistant, and more

I/O 2022 kicks off today as Google’s biggest event of the year to highlight what’s new for both developers and end users. Expect feature announcements that will launch in the short term, as well as more future-facing capabilities that reflect the company’s AI vision. This year, Google returns to the Shoreline Amphitheater and a live audience of not just employees.

How to stream Google I/O 2022

The developer conference starts with a roughly two-hour keynote led by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT. You can stream the event live on YouTube. We’ve got the full details on how to watch right here.

I/O 2022 starts with a video recapping Google’s mission, with “Built to help” as this year’s theme

“Technology has the power to make everyone’s life better”

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes the stage after three years away from Shoreline. He had a funny muted mic joke

Two themes: “Deepening understanding of information” and “Advancing the state of computing”

Google Translate adds support for 24 new languages, now supports over 130

Google Maps bringing a new ‘immersive view’ of select cities, Live View’s AR for other apps

We're enhancing your Google Meet calls with portrait light. ✨This new feature uses machine learning to simulate studio-quality lighting in your video feed even if you’re sitting on your couch. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/GSZ6tCE11w — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

