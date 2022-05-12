Google Pixel 7 won’t revive the delightful soft-touch glass of Pixel 3 and 4 after all

There’s a lot to be excited about with the Google Pixel 7, but soft-touch glass apparently won’t be on that list.

In a preview of Google’s upcoming Pixel portfolio, Marques Brownlee had confirmed with Google that the Pixel 7 series would revive the company’s wonderful matte finish for the back glass, which is often referred to as “soft-touch.” This style was previously used on the Pixel 3 series and done even better on 2019’s Pixel 4 series.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, though, introduced a fully glossy design to the rear glass. It was a first for the Pixel line, and something that was uncommon in the flagship market as a whole. Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy flagships have also adopted soft-touch/matte glass over the past couple of years. It really left the latest Pixels in a weird spot, hardware-wise.

But unfortunately, this won’t be changing on Google’s next lineup. Google sent a correction to Marques, saying that the Pixel 7 will not feature soft-touch matte glass when it arrives this Fall. This does more closely align with the images Google has released so far, where the edges of the phone seem to be quite reflective. Still, it’s a shame to see Google isn’t going this route. The matte finish would have looked especially nice with the “Hazel” color on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Update: Google has confirmed to me that the Pixel 7 will in fact NOT be soft touch glass, despite previously telling us all that it would be 🙃 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 12, 2022

Can we at least ditch the curved edges on the Pro this year?

