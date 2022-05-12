Google Pixel 7 specs: Second-gen Tensor, matte glass, and everything we know so far

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro aren’t due to launch until later this year, but at Google I/O 2022 the company unexpectedly offered a first look at the new devices. As far as specs go, here’s what we know about the Pixel 7.

What does the Pixel 7 look like?

In terms of design, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro share a lot in common with the existing Pixel 6 series, and that’s a good thing! These slab smartphones still have the same aluminum and glass build.

The biggest difference comes in the camera bar, which is now covered in aluminum instead of being largely made of glass. Along with providing an even more unique look to the design, plus a gorgeous contrast on the “Hazel” model, this surely also has some durability benefits.

Further, Google is also switching from a glossy glass back to one that’s “soft touch,” or matte, on the Pixel 7 series — at least that’s according to what the company told Marques Brownlee. This echoes the designs that Google introduced on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4, and is certainly keeping up with the times. Samsung, Apple, and others have also long ditched glossy glass builds for a while now.

Pixel 7 specs

Display: 6.2-6.4 inches (unconfirmed)

6.2-6.4 inches (unconfirmed) Dimensions: 155.6mm x 73.1mm x 8.7mm

155.6mm x 73.1mm x 8.7mm Processor: “Next-gen” Google Tensor

“Next-gen” Google Tensor Colors: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass

It’s still early days when it comes to knowing the specs of the Pixel 7 series, but we have some pretty solid information between reliable leaks and Google’s official details. For the standard Pixel 7, we can expect a phone that’s ever so slightly smaller than the Pixel 6. The Pixel 7 measures 155.6mm x 73.1mm x 8.7mm, where the Pixel 6 is 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm.

Under the hood, Google has confirmed our previous reporting that the Pixel 7 will be running on top of a “next-gen” Google Tensor processor as the core of its specs sheet. We know this chip is called the “GS201.”

Finally, Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 7 will come in three colors: Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), and Lemongrass (Yellow) colors.

Pixel 7 Pro specs

Display: 6.7 inches (unconfirmed)

6.7 inches (unconfirmed) Dimensions: 163mm x 76.6mm x 8.7mm

163mm x 76.6mm x 8.7mm Processor: “Next-gen” Google Tensor

“Next-gen” Google Tensor Colors: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro appears to offer largely the same set of upgrades, with a telephoto camera added to its rear array, what appears to be a curved front display — we haven’t officially seen the front of the phone — and a larger overall design. The Pixel 7 Pro will be thinner, but slightly wider than the Pixel 6 Pro at 163mm x 76.6mm x 8.7mm versus 163.9mm x 75.9mm x 8.9 mm.

The Pixel 7 Pro will use the same “next-gen” Tensor chip, but likely with more RAM than the standard model. Google also confirmed that in addition to the black and white colorways, Pixel 7 Pro will include a unique “Hazel” color.

This article will be continually updated as Google releases new information regarding the specs of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: