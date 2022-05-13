Deals: OnePlus 10 Pro bundle $159 off, Google Pixel 6 Pro Amazon low, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by some of the first chances to save on the OnePlus 10 Pro. That’s alongside a new Google Pixel 6 Pro Amazon low and SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra microSD card at $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

First OnePlus 10 Pro promotions go live

OnePlus is now offering its all-new unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Android Smartphone with a bundled OnePlus Watch for $899. Bringing an extra $159 of value into the equation, this is one of the first promotions to date and the best offer yet. Over at Amazon, you can score the OnePlus 10 Pro for $899 with a $100 gift card attached as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our long-term hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. And don’t forget all of the features of the OnePlus Watch which you can read up on right here. Head below for more.

Rare discount brings Google Pixel 6 Pro down to new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $866. Delivering a new all-time low from the retailer, today’s discount is down from the usual $899 price tag to mark one of the first overall price cuts to date. So while it might not be the most sizable discount, the savings are finally starting to roll out for anyone waiting to score the recently-released handset.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back, and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight, and then head below for more.

SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra microSD card down to just $10

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSD UHS-I Card for $10 for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While we are still tracking the newer 64GB Samsung EVO Select microSDXC memory card at $10, those partial to SanDisk’s storage media will want to take a closer look at the Amazon all-time low here.

It delivers up to 120MB/s transfer rates to your Android and Chromebook gear as well as drones, cameras, consoles, and more. It also ships with the adapter so it can work with microSD, SDHC, and SDXC-compatible gear as well.

