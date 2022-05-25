You can already sign up for the first Galaxy Watch 4 beta program

Ben Schoon

- May. 25th 2022 11:55 am PT

0

Just a day after Samsung announced the program, the first beta program for the Wear OS–based Galaxy Watch 4 is already showing up in the Samsung Members app – but with a couple of caveats.

The first beta program for the Galaxy Watch 4 is set to deliver some improvements to Samsung’s Wear OS skin, One UI Watch. Samsung previously announced the beta would start rolling out on June 2, but the sign-up is already live in the US.

If you go into the Samsung Members app, a “One UI Watch Beta” appears in the carousel, as pictured below. The page then goes on to explain that the beta program will allow users to “preview new features and UX for the latest Wear operating system.” In other words, it will deliver new features ahead of their stable release.

Samsung’s instructions for registration and installation read:

To participate in the One UI Watch Beta Program, you must register through the Samsung Members app on your device:

  1. In the Samsung Members app, log in with your Samsung Account. If you do not have a Samsung Account, create an account on the Samsung Account site.
  2. Once logged in the Samsung Members app, select “Notices > Registration for One UI Watch Beta Program.”
  3. Complete and submit the application form. If you meet the participation criteria, you will be enrolled in the One UI Watch Beta Program. 

If you enrolled in the Beta program successfully, update notifications will be sent at the start of Beta. To install the Beta software, on your device, select “Settings > Software update > Download and install.” You can also use the update menu in Galaxy Wearable app. Beta software updates are rolled out gradually to One UI Watch Beta Program participants.

Perhaps the biggest roadblock that some users will face is that you must have a Samsung smartphone to join the Galaxy Watch 4 beta program. The Samsung Members app is the only way to sign up, and you’ll need to download the plugin from the Galaxy Store as well. Judging by how Samsung is handling the beta, though, it seems possible that the update will be available when paired to another device. But in some capacity, you’ll need access to a Samsung device.

For the time being, the page has buttons for “Join Now,” “Plugin download,” to the beta community, and to withdraw from the beta program entirely. Samsung notes that withdrawing from the beta takes up to two days and that you cannot sign up for the beta again after leaving.

samsung galaxy watch 4 beta signup
samsung galaxy watch 4 beta signup
samsung galaxy watch 4 beta signup

Currently, you can join the beta program for the Galaxy Watch 4, but it won’t make an update available right away. From what we can tell, the update won’t actually be delivered until June 2, as Samsung previously said. That is if you can manage to get to the required forms. In my case, I couldn’t register at all, as the registration form refused to appear entirely – perhaps because my Watch is paired to another device – but the registration form opened up without issue for others.

We’ll have to wait for a few more days to see what the Galaxy Watch 4 beta program brings to the table, but in the meantime, at least you can get in line.

Max Weinbach contributed to this article.

More on Galaxy Watch 4:

Thanks, Zach!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones