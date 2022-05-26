Google rolling out Android 13 Beta 2.1 patch with bug fixes for Pixel phones

Google is rolling out a mid-cycle update to Android 13 with Beta 2.1 today. This follows the release two weeks ago at I/O 2022.

According to the release notes, four issues based on end user and developer reports have been addressed with Android 13 Beta 2.1:

Fixed an issue where typing in the search bar resulted in a blank list of suggestions.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on hotspot.

Fixed an issue where a continuous call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto.

Today’s TPBB.220414.018 build remains on the May 2022 security patch. Those on Beta 2 can update via OTA, which is already available this morning and comes in at 11.80MB (on the Pixel 4a). If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

Updating…

More on Android 13:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: