You can now test Android 13 on tablets with Lenovo P12 Pro beta

Like with 12L earlier this year, the Lenovo P12 Pro is now the first tablet to get Android 13 as part of a Developer Preview Program. That device, in its keyboard case, was used on stage by Google at I/O 2022 yesterday to demo large screen devices.
In terms of what’s included in Beta 1 (April security patch), Lenovo says:
Android 13 is optimized for large screens, with features to improve multi-tasking, compatibility support, system UI optimizations, and more.
The company warns how the “Android 13 developer preview builds are early Android OS releases and are intended for application developers only – they are not recommended for general use.” Only the Wi-Fi version (Lenovo TB-Q706F) of the P12 Pro supports this Android 13 preview, while “SW limitation” include:
- Fingerprint unlock is not supported.
- Face Unlock is not supported.
- TOF sensor related function is removed.
- Stylus key function is not supported but basic function works.
- Touchpad functions with two fingers are not supported.
- Touchpad swipe up/down/left/right with 3 or 4 fingers are not supported.
- Miracast function is not supported.
- Screen output via cable (extended screen) can be supported when <force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.
- Cast Via HDMI (extended screen) can be supported when <force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.
- VPN is not tested and may not work properly.
- WIDI is not supported.
- Video play may face audio issue.
- Settings may display abnormal sometimes, re-selecting or cleaning recent apps can make it work properly.
Lenovo announced the P12 Pro in September with a 12.6-inch 2560×1600, 120Hz OLED. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with 6GB of RAM / 128GB of storage or 8GB / 256GB. A microSD card slot allows for expansion with USB-C, POGO pins for the optional keyboard, and NFC charging for the Precision Pen 3. It’s all powered by a 10,200 mAh battery that can charge at up to 45W.
