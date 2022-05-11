First look at Galaxy Z Fold 4 shows off S22 Ultra camera design for the ‘very light’ foldable [Gallery]

While we’re likely still a few months away from the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a plethora of leaks have come out in recent weeks. Today, we’re given our first look at the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Courtesy of the well-known @OnLeaks through SmartPrix, the first CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 show off the design of Samsung’s flagship foldable phone. While there’s no radical redesign to be seen here, it’s clear Samsung is moving towards refining this design.

Perhaps the standout design feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, as seen in these images, is the camera module design. Rather than having a dedicated module to house the camera sensors, the lenses are the only protrusions from the back of the phone. This is a design borrowed from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and one we’re frankly glad to see. It’s a great look, and it works even better with the Fold’s trio of sensors than it does with the Ultra’s spider-looking quintet. It has been rumored that the Fold will also borrow it camera sensors from the Ultra as well, which would be great news.

The other main takeaway from this leak is the physical size. Apparently, the Fold 4 will measure 155x130x7.1mm when unfolded, a bit thicker than the Fold 3’s 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm. The phone’s width and height also swap a couple of millimeters, as other recent leaks have hinted at.

Meanwhile, Ice Universe has claims as to the weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Apparently, Samsung has significantly cut down on the weight of its foldable, bringing the device under the weight of the iPhone 13 Pro. That’s to say, under 260g. The existing Galaxy Z Fold 3 weighs in at over 270g, so this would be a difference that would be noticeable in the hand. It’s good news, definitely, as the Fold has sometimes felt a bit cumbersome due to its weight.

If all goes according to plan, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 should arrive around August.

