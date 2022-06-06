Here’s how to get local forecasts from The Weather Channel using your YouTube TV subscription

YouTube TV subscribers finally got access to The Weather Channel in recent weeks, but without some localized features of the network. Now, The Weather Channel is adding support for local updates for users that subscribe to YouTube TV, and we can show you how to set it up.

YouTube TV went years without access to a weather network of any form, with FOX Weather breaking new ground there earlier this year. The Weather Channel was quick to follow, though, under a new partnership.

The Weather Channel first became available to YouTube TV subscribers as of April 6, 2022.

However, The Weather Channel streaming on YouTube TV doesn’t provide local updates consistently, as it does on traditional cable. Instead, forecasts and radar are shown for huge swaths of the US or cycles through major cities. But, there is a way to use your YouTube TV subscription to get those local details – it just takes a bit of work.

How to connect The Weather Channel to YouTube TV

Unfortunately, there’s no way to get local weather updates from The Weather Channel directly within the YouTube TV app/interface. This is something that, sadly, is still limited to cable providers, and we’re not sure it will change anytime soon. But, there is an alternative that brings local forecasts to The Weather Channel for YouTube TV subscribers.

That’s through The Weather Channel TV app, which is available on Android TV/Google TV as well as Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Roku. In time, the app is also coming to Vizio and Xfinity Flex. The app is, sadly, not available for smartphones or tablets.

To link The Weather Channel app to your YouTube account, you’ll need to download The Weather Channel app. But, you’ll need to do so specifically on your TV. After installing, you’ll be greeted with a setup screen that asks you to sign up for the subscription service, or link your cable TV provider – the latter supports YouTube TV.

After visiting the listed “weathergroup.com” URL from a computer or smartphone, you can search for YouTube TV and then link your account. This process only takes a moment. Once account details are gathered, type in the activation code and you’re good to go. The app on your TV will automatically refresh with support for streaming The Weather Channel live, or showing on-demand content.

On first startup, the app will also ask you to confirm your location. This step will enable the bottom banner which shows weather forecasts for your local city/town while streaming live content.

YouTube TV, notably, already captures your location to show localized channels for other networks. In theory, it should be possible for The Weather Channel to tap into your location for localized updates, but it is not at this point. Hopefully, that will change in the future.

