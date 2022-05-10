YouTube TV unbundles channels for the first time with new $34.99 ‘Spanish Plan’

Historically, Google’s cord-cutting service has required that you subscribe to the ballooning — both in price and channels — “Base Plan.” That’s starting to change as YouTube TV now offers a separate “Spanish Plan.”

It’s advertised as letting you “Get the best of YouTube TV – with a lineup of only Spanish networks.” This includes “28+ Spanish networks of live sports, telenovelas, shows, and more,” as well as unlimited DVR space and six household accounts to share. Those two service features remain unchanged.

Spanish Plus costs $34.99 per month, but is currently $10 off for your first six months. The full lineup is as follows:

beIN SPORTS en Español FOX Deportes De Película Clásico Antena 3 Cinelatino FOROtv NTN 24 Pasiones Galavisión Nuestra Tele WAPA América Telehit TyC Sports Cine Mexicano Telehit Música Discovery en Español Cine Sony tlnovelas Discovery Familia TASTEMADE en Español UniMás Baby TV Español CNN en Español Univision ESPN Deportes Bandamax Estrella TV De Película

In comparison, the Base Plan comes with over 85 channels and costs $64.99. Many add-ons are offered, and Spanish Plus is now available with 25+ channels for $14.99/month, though it’s currently discounted to $9.99.

Google first alluded to exploring “flexible” unbundling back in June of 2020 during the last price increase. Hopefully, YouTube TV will offer more than just the Spanish Plan in the future to let people switch to lower-priced tiers. The ideal scenario would be letting each person choose what they want to subscribe to, but the nature of contacts likely prohibits that.

