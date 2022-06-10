YouTube Music highlights your ‘Forgotten favorites’ and tweaks web carousels

The latest updates to YouTube Music sees the web client tweak carousels and how you navigate them, while the service is trying a “Forgotten favorites” shelf to highlight your past listens.

The more widely rolled out change today is a tweak to carousels on music.youtube.com. Instead of arrows located at the left and right ends, they are now placed in the top-right corner with a more faint button style that aligns with the modern YouTube visual language. You can scroll carousels with trackpad gestures, but this change is good for centralizing navigation.

Meanwhile, speaking of carousels, YouTube Music is testing a “Forgotten favorites” shelf that highlights your past listens — both albums and songs. The service has long offered a prominent “Your favorites” section that is often ranked at the top of your Home feed (usually in a top four position). It’s unclear if they are meant to coexist or whether Forgotten is the intended replacement. It is not yet rolled out for most users.

Lastly, the Spring Recap ’22 is still also not yet widely available for most people as of this morning. It will hopefully become available sometime in the next two weeks before Summer starts (in the Northern Hemisphere).

