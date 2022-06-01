YouTube Music starts rolling out multi-select in the web app

A big pain point of Google’s current streaming service for some is the lack of basic music-app features. Multi-select in list views has been one such absence, but YouTube Music is now rolling out that functionality.

Some users are noticing that tracks in music.youtube.com list views now show a checkbox at the right (after thumbs up/down and the overflow menu). This presumably appears upon hovering over a song and remains visible after at least one selection is made.

YouTube Music will show a box at the bottom of your screen with options for adding to playlist or queue. There’s another overflow menu here as well.

So far, multi-select is only rolled out to a handful of users on the web. It remains to be seen whether the capability is also coming to the Android and iOS mobile apps, which would possibly require more development effort than the web client.

Nevertheless, it’s progress that his feature exists anywhere, and the addition gives people at least one place to take bulk actions on their library. A wider launch of multi-select is hopefully coming sooner than later to YouTube Music.

