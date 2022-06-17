Deals: Jabra Elite 4 ANC Active Earbuds $100, TCL 20 Pro 5G $400, Assistant gear, more

All of today’s best deals include Jabra’s Elite 4 ANC Active Earbuds at $100 with Google Fast Pair. That’s alongside the TCL 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone at $400 and this Assistant-enabled Kasa Smart Dimmer Plug for $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds with Google Fast Pair hit $100

After just launching last month, Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $100. Down from $120, you’re looking at only the second discount to date alongside a new all-time low that’s $3 under our previous mention. As Jabra’s latest pair of earbuds, its new Elite 4 arrive with a more affordable price tag than some of its more flagship offerings while still packing notable features. Most notably alongside the true wireless design is the Google Fast Pair support, which makes them perfect Android companions. That’s on top of the inclusion of active noise cancellation, IP57 water-resistance, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the companion USB-C charging case. You’ll find all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

TCL 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone sees $100 discount

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the unlocked TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $400. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer is a new 2022 low at $100 off while beating our previous April mention by $50. This is also the lowest we’ve seen outside of a Black Friday discount.

Launching last year as TCL’s latest and greatest in the world of Android smartphones, the 20 Pro arrives with a fitting 6.67-inch AMOLED display that’s powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at a 4500mAh battery, Qi wireless charging support, and a quad-sensor rear camera system. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at the mid-range handset.

Assistant-enabled Kasa Smart Dimmer Plug now $17

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $17. This one carried a $30 price tag for most of last year when it hit Amazon but fetches more like $25 as of late. Today’s deal is within $3 of the lowest we have tracked and is the best current price around.

A notable option for adding some intelligent outlets to your outdoor space, you can remotely control lighting (your lights must be dimmable to use that feature here) and other electronics with your voice (Alexa and Google Assistant) or your smartphone. It comes in an IP64 weather-resistant housing with a 300-foot control range while the Kasa app supports scheduling to save energy and so they can automatically turn off at the end of the night, for instance.

