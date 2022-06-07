Google ‘wireless device’ hits FCC, possibly rumored Chromecast HD

A so-called “Chromecast HD with Google TV” has been rumored since the start of this year and a “wireless device” matching that description has now arrived at the FCC for certification.

G454V is a “Wireless Device,” with Google previously using that FCC description for products like the Chromecast Voice Remote, Nest Audio, Jacquard Tag, Google Clips, and Daydream View Controller. The FCC ID reveals that this device is manufactured in Thailand, with the label “printed on the bottom of the device.”

It supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity with the biggest clue on what this device is coming from a description of its test configuration and diagram:

WLAN (2.4GHz) Link + Bluetooth Link (Bluetooth Earphone) + Controller Link + Video Streaming (1080p, 60Hz, 4:2:2,12bits) + USB Cable 1 (Charging from AC Adapter (Salcomp))

Assuming 1080p at 60Hz reflects the max video output — thus ruling out a speaker, while a Smart Display would not have a “remote controller” — this Wireless Device lines up with the rumored Chromecast that will be cheaper by not offering full 4K resolution.

Google is presumably reusing the existing Voice Remote to save on costs as a new model would have likely arrived at the regulatory agency at the same time and there is nothing else today. Other information gleaned today is the presence of two antennas in the device.

This cheaper Chromecast would launch after the current model saw a wide international expansion just last week. A simultaneous launch would have made more sense, so it’s possible the HD variant will only be available for certain, if not existing/original, markets.

