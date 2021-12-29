Android 12’s next stop is the Asus ZenFone 8 series, rolling out now

Android 12’s rollout has been a bit of a weird one, with Google delayed a month, Samsung pushing the update to nearly a dozen devices already, and OnePlus seeing some major update issues. However, the rollout continues to pick up steam, with Asus today joining the fun by delivering Android 12 updates for its ZenFone 8 series.

As detailed on Asus’ forums (via XDA), both the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip are currently eligible for upgrades to Android 12. An over-the-air rollout is ongoing now, but Asus also provides manual downloads for the update for those wanting to skip the line.

Notably, this release comes just on schedule, as Asus previously announced that it would bring Android 12 to these smartphones in December of this year.

For both the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip, Asus’ Android 12 update brings the device up from Android 11 and weighs in at roughly 3GB in size. The company details what’s new in an official changelog:

Upgraded system to Android 12

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps

Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design

Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features

Replaced ASUS Safeguard with Android 12 Emergency SOS

Introduced new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page

Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings

ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calling

Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 12 yet

Asus further plans to bring Android 12 to the ROG Phone 5 series in Q1 of next year, while the ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 will be updated sometime in the first half of the year.

