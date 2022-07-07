Deals: Skagen/Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches from $222, Hisense A6 Google TVs $250, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Skagen and Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatches at new all-time lows. That’s alongside the first discounts on Hisense’s new 2022 A6 series 4K Google TVs and OnePlus Nord N200 5G at $172. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Skagen/Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatches fall to all-time lows from $222

Amazon is now offering the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $222 in several styles. Normally fetching $295, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low as well as only the second discount to date, beating our previous mention by $7 in the process. Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Skagen lineup provides improved battery life to complement its more responsive performance. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.28-inch touchscreen display. A robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounds out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Mixing up the style of the lead deal while still providing nearly all of the same features, the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch is also on sale on Amazon right now. Available in several styles, these are down to $229 from the usual $299 price tag in order to match the all-time low. Today’s discounts are also $7 under our previous mentions. Packed with a slightly larger form factor than the lead deal, the housing for Fossil’s latest Gen 6 smartwatch sports the same 1.2-inch touchscreen, complete with a matching Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SOC. Performance is mostly the same, with the designs being the main difference between the two brands. From there, our announcement coverage further explores what to expect.

Hisense’s new 2022 A6 series 4K Google TVs see first discounts from $250

Amazon is now discounting all of the new Hisense A6 2022 4K Google TVs for one of the very first times. With prices starting at $250, a highlight among the lineup has the 75-inch 75A6H model down to $680. As the very first discount, this one is now down to a new all-time low from its usual $1,300 price tag, delivering $620 in savings and a new all-time low. This new 2022 TV is centered around a 4K UHD panel, which is backed by Dolby Vision HDR and 60Hz variable refresh rates. While this isn’t the most high-end of television sets, the entire lineup still provides Google TV features to supplement its four HDMI ports, onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. You can learn a bit more in our announcement coverage from earlier in the year, as well.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is now even more affordable

Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Nord N200 5G 64GB Android Smartphone for $172. Typically selling for $240, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $68 off while beating our previous mention by $28.

Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery delivers all-day battery life and then some with a triple sensor camera array around back, completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

