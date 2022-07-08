WhatsApp companion mode may allow chat history sync for more devices

After adding multi-device support in a fairly limited capacity, WhatsApp looks to be working on a companion mode that will allow you to sync chat history between more devices.

Given that many other third-party messaging clients such as Telegram already offer similar features, this might come as a popular inclusion. However, in typical WhatsApp or Meta/Facebook fashion, it might not be quite as extensive as you would hope.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp may soon gain a companion mode that will allow you to link a further mobile device to your account. This is a singular increase over the multi-device mode that exists today and would likely be great for those using a work deployed device and personal device simultaneously.

Within the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.15.13 update, WABetaInfo has found a pop-up indicator for this companion mode within chats that looks to inform you that “chat history is syncing” and that this relies on the entire migration of chat histories between companion devices to ensure privacy across your account.

image: WABetaInfo

Effectively, this means that if or when this feature arrives, accessing your WhatsApp account from either companion device will sync chats, then remove or migrate from the original handset when switching over. It seems complicated and in some ways similar to the number migration feature that was spotted last year. We’re hoping that this might make more sense in practice.

Notably, this goes beyond the current limit placed on multi-device mode. You are limited to one smartphone, and three other devices including PCs, laptops, tablets, and selected smart displays. As it stands this companion mode is not available in any form in the latest WhatsApp beta builds. That said, this could be a very popular feature that would help improve the fairly limited nature of WhatsApp account use.

More on WhatsApp:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: