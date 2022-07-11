Ex-Stadia Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios acquired by PlayStation [Update: Finalized]

Just one year into its existence, Haven Studios, headed up by Jade Raymond the previous head of Stadia Games & Entertainment, has been acquired by PlayStation.

In February 2021, Google announced that it would be winding down its Stadia Games and Entertainment division, putting an end to any future first-party and second-party titles for the platform. A little over a month later, Jade Raymond announced the formation of the independent “Haven Studios,” which had begun working on a PlayStation exclusive title.

In some ways, the studio was aptly named, with it becoming a “haven” for the many employees who wanted to continue working in the games industry rather than taking on a new role within Google.

On March 31, Sony announced that they are now acquiring Haven Studios to become a part of the broader PlayStation Studios family.

We began working with Jade and her team in early 2021 when they were on the brink of announcing the formation of Haven Studios. From their first pitch, we were inspired by Haven’s vision for creating a modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways. We were confident in their creative and technical expertise to deliver on such an ambitious project and were thrilled to invest in their journey developing a new, original IP for PlayStation. — Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios

Update 7/11: Just over three months after the deal was first announced, Sony has shared today that they have formally acquired Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios. No new details were shared today about what the former head of Stadia Games & Entertainment has been working on alongside many other former Google employees.

It's official! The agreement to acquire Haven has closed. Welcome to the PlayStation Studios family, @HavenStudiosInc! pic.twitter.com/rLFjsRYWdy — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 11, 2022

While Haven’s first title is still firmly under wraps, the team’s focus seems to be on delivering a “AAA multiplayer experience,” which should serve as a healthy contrast to the strong single-player games offered by many other PlayStation Studios teams. Raymond herself shared a bit of her excitement for the future ahead both for this particular game, the collaborations that are possible within the PlayStation Studios organization, and the prospect of future “generations” of games.

We’ve made amazing progress in a short time thanks to our talented, passionate team and their exceptional contributions. We established a culture at Haven grounded in kindness, adaptability and courage that unlocks creativity. Our first new IP for PlayStation is on track to deliver a AAA multiplayer experience with a vision to build a systemic and evolving world focused on freedom, thrill, and playfulness that will keep players entertained and engaged for years.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: